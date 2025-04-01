Balochistan's Barkhan shaken by earthquake after Karachi

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — X/@AFP

Residents of Barkhan in Balochistan experienced tremors early on Tuesday, just hours after a seismic event rocked Karachi.

However, there have been no reports of damage.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9 and occurred at a depth of 12 kilometres. The epicentre was located 59 kilometres northwest of Barkhan.

Earlier on Eid, tremors were also felt in various areas of Karachi around 4pm.

The Meteorological Department noted that the earthquake in Karachi had a magnitude of 4.7, with the epicentre situated 75 kilometres north of the city.

However no damage or injuries were reported, but the residents panicked after the tremors. As per USGS, the earthquake was of magnitude 4.6, and the earthquake's epicentre was 65km east-southeast of Uthal in Balochistan, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.