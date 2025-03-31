Army chief celebrates Eid ul Fitr with troops on western border

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (fourth from left) prays after offering Eid prayers along with troops deployed on western border on March 31, 2025. — ISPR

In order to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with troops employed on the western border, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Monday visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan, read a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS Gen Munir offered Eid prayers and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of the country.

During his interaction with the troops, the army chief extended warm Eid greetings and lauded their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation.

“Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he stated.

The COAS appreciated the performance of the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) alongside the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have always braved against the menace of terrorism.

In acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the army chief attributed their achievements to the sacrifices of our martyrs and those who are committed towards the greater cause of peace and stability.

Earlier upon his arrival, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.