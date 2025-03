A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Karachi and surrounding areas on Monday afternoon, the Met Office reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the quake hit at 4:11 pm, with its epicentre 75 kilometres north of Karachi at a depth of 19 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but the tremors caused panic among residents. Authorities are assessing the situation.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.