Korangi fire persists for third day

KARACHI: A massive fire in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area remains uncontained for the third consecutive day, with experts cautioning that attempts to extinguish it could worsen the situation.

The blaze, triggered by an underground methane gas leak, erupted early Saturday when a construction company drilled over 1,100 feet deep for a tube well. Despite ongoing efforts, authorities have yet to bring the fire under control.

Former chief fire officer Kazim Ali has advised against firefighting efforts, stating that if the gas quantity is limited, the fire will naturally burn out within three to four days.

He cautioned that attempting to douse the flames could increase the risk of gas spreading and endangering nearby residents.

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Ahmed had earlier confirmed that methane was escaping under pressure, making the situation highly volatile. Firefighters initially tried to extinguish the blaze using water, but it intensified the heat. Later, sand and soil were used, but the fire continued to resurface.

Meanwhile, a former Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) managing director suggested that the fire, fuelled by biogenic gas, could last up to 10 days. Officials have also raised concerns about the presence of hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas that can be fatal even in small amounts.

PPL Chief Operating Officer Sikandar Memon said that the gas was not dangerous, although the size of the underground deposit was currently unknown. He confirmed that water samples were being collected, and further details were expected in the coming days.

Authorities are now closely monitoring the situation, with experts collecting water and gas samples to determine the scale of the underground deposits.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has clarified that it has no installations near the affected site.