Terrorism has no justification, says Rana Sanaullah

Adviser to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Faisalabad, on March 31, 2025. — Screengrab/GeoNews

FAISALABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has reaffirmed that terrorism can never be justified under any pretext, stressing that operations against militants will persist until their complete elimination.

Speaking to the media after offering Eid ul Fitr prayers in Faisalabad, Sanaullah condemned the killing of innocent people, calling it unacceptable under any circumstances.

He paid tribute to the martyrs, saying that their sacrifices have allowed the nation to celebrate Eid in peace. He affirmed that the entire nation has taken a firm stand against terrorism and will not tolerate any form of extremism.

Sanaullah clarified that while citizens have the right to protest if their demands are not met, targeting innocents, hijacking trains, and executing passengers cannot be tolerated.

He warned that those who support terrorists would also not be spared.

More relief

The adviser said that the government has successfully steered the country out of an economic crisis, ensuring that every coming day brings more relief for the common man.

He claimed that not only has inflation been controlled, but its rate has also slowed down and will continue to decrease further.

Sanaullah highlighted the Punjab government’s efforts under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to introduce projects aimed at public welfare and ease of living.

He also credited the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for always engaging in politics of service under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

Govt overcomes crises

Taking aim at political opponents, Sanaullah remarked that those who turned politics into a platform of hatred and abuse have faced their downfall.

He blamed the political turmoil initiated in 2018 for pushing the country into crisis, but assured that the government has now successfully overcome these challenges.

Regarding infrastructure development, he announced that the long-standing demand for the Faisalabad-Chiniot road construction would soon be met, along with the Satyana Road project leading to the motorway, both of which will be completed within the current financial year at a cost of Rs10 billion.

Additionally, he confirmed that IT City and metro projects in Faisalabad would also be completed.

Terrorism threat

Sanaullah stressed that terrorists do not have any legitimate demands and are solely focused on destabilising Pakistan. He accused them of aiming to divide the country and push for an independent Balochistan.

He reiterated that counter-terrorism operations will persist until all threats are eliminated.

While reaffirming the government’s willingness to listen to and address the concerns of those who respect the Constitution and the law, he urged people not to make demands that could be perceived as support for terrorists.

He also called on Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch and members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement to condemn acts of terror, including the hijacking of trains and the killing of innocent people.