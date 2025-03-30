President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend Eid greetings to nation

This combination photo shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and President Asif Ali Zardari. —X/File

As the Shawwal Moon was sighted in the country, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday night extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

In their separate messages, they emphasised that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.

President Zardari urged that on the occasion of Eid, they must remember those who were facing economic hardships as true happiness was related to sharing joys with others.

“We should actively fulfill our obligations of Zakat, charity, and Fitrana so that no needy person is deprived of the happiness of Eid,” said the president.

The president extended his heartfelt felicitation to the entire nation and the Muslim world on the occasion of the Eid.

“This joyous day comes to us after the blessings, worship, and journey of piety during the holy month of Ramadan. Eid ul Fitr is a gift from Allah Almighty, granted to us as a reward for fasting,” said the president.

During Ramadan, the president said they strived to attain closeness to Allah Almighty, refine their characters, and excel in deeds of goodness.

“This sacred month teaches us patience, endurance, worship, and compassion for the poor. Now, it is our responsibility to follow these lessons in our daily lives that were learnt during Ramadan and to uphold the virtues of sincerity, honesty, and love in our practical lives,” he further added.

The president observed that the day also taught them the lesson of unity and solidarity among their ranks and stressed that they should strengthen these bonds, support one another and contribute to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

“We must promote brotherhood among ourselves so that our country emerges as a strong and prosperous nation,” he added.

On the occasion, the president also prayed for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get freedom and the opportunity to celebrate Eid in peace.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to accept their fasts and worship and guide Pakistan on the path of peace and prosperity.

In his separate message, PM Shehbaz highlighted that Pakistan currently faces threats from both internal and external enemies.

He stressed need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred, and sectarianism. To ensure the nation's integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

The premier said government was making every effort to achieve economic recovery, maintain peace and order, and ensure social stability.

He commended the sacrifices of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

He also prayed for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train incident.

PM Shehbaz further emphasised people to remember their oppressed brothers and sisters of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are engaged in their struggle for freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for them and urged the international community to act swiftly to halt human rights violations and deliver justice to these innocent Muslims.



— With additional input from APP, Radio Pakistan