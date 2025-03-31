Mir Javed ur Rahman remembered on 5th death anniversary

Jang Media Group’s former chairman, publisher and ex-managing editor of Akhbar-e-Jahan Mir Javed ur Rahman (late). — File

The fifth death anniversary of Jang Media Group’s former chairman, publisher and ex-managing editor of Akhbar-e-Jahan Mir Javed ur Rahman will be observed today (Monday) throughout the country with reverence and solemnity.

Mir Javed, a stalwart of journalism in the country and the eldest son of Mir Khalil ur Rahman — an enigma of a man and one of the greatest pioneers of Urdu journalism — was born on August 16, 1946. He passed away in Karachi on March 31, 2020 after a battle with lung cancer.

With a journalistic career spanning over half a century, the dynamic and visionary leader carried forward the legacy of his father with dedication and integrity.

Under his leadership and guidance, Jang Media Group emerged as the country's most credible organisation, including groups such as Daily Jang, The News, Daily Awam, Daily Inqilab, Geo TV Network, Akhbar-e-Jahan, and the fashion magazine MAG The Weekly."

Throughout his career, Mir Javed upheld the principles of journalism and stood firm against external pressure, ensuring that his media group maintained its stance on freedom of expression.

Being an active member of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), where he served as president, vice president and secretary, Mir Javed also supported the print media community of the country.