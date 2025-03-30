Govt urges PPP to respond to protests against canals project

PM's Aide on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in this undated image. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to respond to the ongoing protests against the contentious canals project, castigating the protesters for "politicising the matter".

"Attacks against the PPP and the federation over the canals project are intensifying in Sindh… PPP must counter such criticism effectively," Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan' on Sunday.

The federal government plans to construct six canals on the Indus River to irrigate the Cholistan desert — a project that was rejected by its main ally PPP and other Sindh nationalist parties.

According to government sources, the estimated cost of the Cholistan canal and system is Rs211.4 billion and through the project, thousands of acres of barren land can be used for agricultural purposes and 400,000 acres of land can be brought under cultivation, The News reported.

Almost all political and religious parties, nationalist groups and civil society organisations staged widespread rallies across Sindh against the controversial plan.

The Bilawal Bhutto-led party has time and again expressed reservations over the project, with President Asif Ali Zardari cautioning the government that some of its unilateral policies are causing "grave strain" on the federation.

In the statement, Sanaullah said that the issue of canals is not bigger than the federation itself and should be resolved through consensus. “Progress will only be made when there is mutual agreement on the matter,” he said.

He revealed that the issue was discussed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He added that the prime minister has assured that the matter will be resolved with consensus.

Separately, Sanaullah — while speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' — said that PPP finds itself in a difficult position regarding the canals project due to certain elements in Sindh who "claim to be the most sympathetic to the province".

He added that these elements have politicised the project, just as they did with the Kalabagh Dam.

He noted that the project has both positive and negative aspects, but a solution can only be found through dialogue. However, he regretted that the PPP was now struggling to hold discussions on the issue due to the controversy surrounding it.

"The matter can only be resolved in relevant forums, particularly in the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting," he said. He also criticised the elements for making projects of national importance controversial for political gains.

Sanaullah pointed out that the PPP has been speaking clearly on the canal project for the past two months, yet it is still being accused of colluding with the federal government. He added that consensus can be built either through the CCI or another suitable mechanism.

The PM's aide said that the issue had been blown out of proportion even before the right time for discussion arrived, making it increasingly challenging for the PPP to engage in meaningful talks.

A day earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the PPP has the strength, capability, and authority to stop the Cholistan project, emphasising that this power will be used if necessary.

"We are prepared to go to any lengths to protect the rights of Sindh, which I describe as the rights of the people of Pakistan," the provincial chief executive said while speaking to journalists at the Chief Minister House.

‘Zero tolerance against terrorism’

Referring to Balochistan issue, Sanaullah pointed out the government's ongoing engagement with province's political figures while stressing a "zero tolerance policy towards terrorism".

He noted that Sardar Akhtar Mengal's resignation from parliament has not yet been accepted, adding that the core issue lies in certain elements expressing sympathy for terrorists.

“Akhtar Mengal’s actions should not benefit terrorists in any way. His statements, speeches, and gatherings should not create ambiguity or provide support to terrorist groups,” he added.

The minister underscored that terrorism in any form is unacceptable and that no excuse can justify it. “Terrorists are taking up arms, killing innocent people, and hijacking trains. There will be zero tolerance for them, and no negotiations will take place with such elements,” he asserted.

He also referred to the Civil Hospital incident, where bodies were reportedly taken away, highlighting the “involvement” of Mahrang Baloch and her associates. “Whatever explanation they provide can be discussed, but the perception created by the incident is unacceptable,” he said.

Responding to a question about drone strike in Mardan’s Katlang area — which claimed lives of nine members of shepherd family, Sanaullah said that the intelligence-based operation was conducted based on reliable information about the presence of terrorists.

He noted that the operation specifically targeted militants, resulting in their deaths. "If there were any other individuals in the area, such an incident should not have happened," he stated.

He mentioned that he does not have detailed information about the operation, noting that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has clearly expressed his commitment to eliminating terrorist hideouts.