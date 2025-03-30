'Full-pressure' gas to be supplied during Eid days: SSGC

A flame burns on a gas stove. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has assured Karachi residents of full gas pressure’s availability throughout Eid ul Fitr, in its gas supply schedule for the festive occasion.

According to the SSGC spokesperson, all gas valves will be switched on at full pressure for the Eid days.

Gas will be available throughout the three days of Eid until midnight. "A similar schedule will be followed for Chand Raat, the eve of Eid, with gas supply continuing until midnight," the official added.

The spokesperson also advised citizens to contact the SSGC's helpline at 1199 in case of any gas supply complaint.

The gas utility had, in a public announcement ahead of Ramadan, also assured people of uninterrupted gas supply for Sehri and Iftar preparation.

The SSGC had announced that the gas would be available between 3am and 9am for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and 3:30pm and 10pm for Iftar meal during the holy month of fasting.

Pakistan will most likely observe the first day of Eid ul Fitr on Monday (tomorrow) as a large number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, are observing Eid today.

According to astronomical models as well, the Shawwal moon will be visible on March 30 (today), indicating that Eid ul Fitr will likely fall in Pakistan on March 31.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee — the federal moonsighting body, along with zonal committees, will meet today (Sunday, 29th Ramadan, 1446 AH), to sight the Shawwal moon, marking the potential end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

Moon sighting committee's chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

Religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will deliberate on moonsighting reports from across the country during the session to determine the date for Eid ul Fitr celebrations across Pakistan..