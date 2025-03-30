PTI founder Imran Khan’s Eid attires 'delivered to Adiala jail'

Former prime minister Imran Khan smiles as he addresses a press conference in this undated image. — Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficial/File

RAWALPINDI: Ahead of Eid ul Fitr, belongings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan were sent to Adiala jail, including four new outfits, a pair of shoes, and a waistcoat, according to sources.

The items will be handed over to the prison authorities for onward delivery to the ousted prime minister.

A day earlier, the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court had directed jail officials to provide Khan with books and ensure he is allowed to speak with his children before Eid.





The court had issued directives in response to petitions filed by the cricket-turned-politician, instructing the jail officials to ensure the immediate provision of books.

The court further ordered that Khan must be allowed to speak with his children before Eid, noting that the festival is a religious occasion and the petitioner should be granted the opportunity to talk to his children without delay.

Speaking to the media upon returning from Adiala Jail, Khan’s lawyer Faisal Malik said that prison authorities had refused to receive the court’s orders. He explained that jail staff initially took photographs of the court order to send to the superintendent, then called for the file, only to return it without processing it.

Faisal Malik added that the jail authorities insisted the court orders be sent via official mail.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restored visiting days for Khan, allowing people to meet him every Tuesday and Thursday.

Only those individuals whose names are provided by the PTI founder’s coordinator Salman Akram Raja will be permitted to meet him.

The development in the legal saga pertaining to the former prime minister's visitation rights as IHC Acting Chief Justice Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard the combined pleas on the said issue.

The three-member bench, which also includes Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, was formed by Justice Dogar last week who also merged various petitions about Khan's meeting rights in response to a plea filed by jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum.

Before this, the Adiala jail Superintendent Anjum, using his discretionary powers, had limited the former premier's meetings to Tuesdays.