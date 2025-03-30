Eidul Fitr: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today to sight Shawwal moon

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman is watching the moon through a telescope. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, will meet today (Sunday, March 30, 2025) to sight the Shawwal-ul-Mukarram moon, which will determine the end of Ramadan.

Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

Moonsighting body's chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will deliberate on moonsighting reports from across the country during the session to determine the date for Eidul Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

The beginning of the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar — as well as the Eid holidays and the mourning month of Muharram — is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Last month, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) forecasted the visibility of the Ramadan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data.

According to astronomical models, the Shawwal moon will be visible on March 30, indicating that Eidul Fitr will likely fall in Pakistan on March 31, 2025.

Since the unaided-eye observation of the crescent moon is a religious obligation for determining the start of the holy month, the committee will examine testimonies from across the country and formally announce the official commencement of this year's Shawwal.

Saudi Arabia, UAE celebrating Eid today

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries are celebrating Eidul Fitr today, according to Arab media reports.

An official statement from the Saudi Royal Court confirmed that today, Saturday, is the last day of Ramadan, and today will be celebrated as Eidul Ftir across the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the UAE also made the same announcement.

Similarly, other Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, have also announced sighting of the Shawwal moon and will celebrate Eid tomorrow.

Countries where moon not sighted

Meanwhile, several countries officially announced that Eidul Fitr will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Saturday evening.

Oman has officially announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted, and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31.

Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and Australia confirmed the Eid date based on astronomical data and local moon sighting efforts.

In Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee stated that the crescent moon was not sighted, making Sunday the 30th day of Ramadan.

Indonesia also declared Monday as the first day of Eid after failing to observe the Shawwal crescent.

In India, where Muslims have completed 28 days of fasting, the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted today. If confirmed, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

Malaysia’s International Astronomy Centre (IAC) confirmed that the crescent will be visible to the naked eye today. Hence, the country will celebrate Eid on Monday.

Brunei followed suit, with the IAC also confirming that the moon will be visible there today.

The Australian Fatwa Council declared Eidul Fitr on March 31 as well, noting that the Shawwal moon will be born after sunset on Saturday in both eastern and western parts of the country.