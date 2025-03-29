Security forces neutralise six terrorists in Balochistan's Kalat

Pakistani soldiers entering a house through a hole to search it during a military operation against TTP militants in the town of Miranshah in North Waziristan. — AFP/File

Security forces have killed at least six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kalat district, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an operation in Kalat District on the reported presence of terrorists.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralised," the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in recent terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians, it added.

Meanwhile, the military's media wing said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted in the area to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, "as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan".

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.