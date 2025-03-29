Islamabad to effectively raise issue of terrorism with Kabul

Second Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting underway in Islamabad on March 29, 2025. — Radio Pakistan

Pakistan on Saturday decided to take up the issue of terrorism with Afghanistan’s interim government through the Foreign Ministry.

The decision was made during the second Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

Chairing the meeting, the interior minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and all stakeholders are on the same page in combating terrorism.

He said no decision would be made without consulting the provinces.

The meeting reviewed the progress on enhancing the capacity of counter-terrorism departments in provinces.

Naqvi stated that it is essential to fully activate the CTDs at the provincial level for an effective counter-terrorism response, and in this regard, all possible assistance will be provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in view of their challenges.

The interior minister emphasised that the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA will be fully activated at the federal level.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers.

Naqvi highlighted that after the reorganisation of the Frontier Constabulary (FC), it is being converted into the National Reserve Police.

The meeting also agreed to make explosive materials a federal subject to ensure effective monitoring.

On the occasion, the interior minister stressed that all institutions must strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for foolproof security of foreign nationals.