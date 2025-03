This representational image shows a police tape at an incident site. — AFP/File

MASTUNG: A suspected suicide bomber detonated explosives near a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) rally at Lak Pass in Mastung, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, volunteers stationed near the protest site intercepted a suspicious individual. Upon being stopped for a search, the suspect detonated explosives.

The nature of the blast and the extent of the damage are being assessed.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.