PMD warns citizens to brace for sizzling Eid ul Fitr

People cool off in the hot weather at sea view beach in Karachi on September 24, 2023. — PPI

A dry and hot weather spell is set to take over the country during the Eid ul Fitr holidays, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday, indicating a continuation of the prevailing dry and hot weather conditions.

Officials from the Met Office said that the dominance of continental air would lead to arid conditions across the country, particularly in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The plains are also expected to experience significant heat, with no rain-bearing systems on the horizon to provide any relief.

Islamabad is likely to remain hot and dry over the next 12 hours.

Most districts of Balochistan will experience hot weather, while Punjab is expected to witness strong winds. Sindh will also remain dry, with strong winds in various areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the upper districts will have partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, dry weather is predicted for Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the PMD officials.

The temperature is expected to rise from April 4 and is likely to reach 39°C.

Karachi's weather forecast is to be taken in the context of Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Afzal's prediction of a significant increase in temperature in the country in the coming months.

According to the expert, metropolitan areas will experience heatwave conditions due to the urban heat island effect, accelerating drought conditions.

Afzal warned that most parts of the country will experience hot and dry weather, with temperatures likely to remain 2°C to 3°C above normal.

In Karachi, he said that daytime temperatures were expected to rise by 3°C to 4°C above normal levels, adding to the discomfort for citizens.

In addition, the PMD has advised people to avoid strenuous activities during the peak heat hours and to stay indoors as much as possible. The department will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide updates as necessary.