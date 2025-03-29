Fire breaks out at Karachi oil refinery after gas pipeline damage

The image shows the sudden eruption of huge flame in a video being captured form distance. — The News/Screenshot

KARACHI: A fire erupted at an oil refinery near Korangi Crossing in Karachi on Saturday, according to fire brigade officials.

The blaze is believed to have been triggered by damage to a gas pipeline, which occurred during underground water boring, according to police officials.

Fire brigade teams and emergency response units rushed to the scene to contain the blaze.

According to the police, the fire started in the gas pipeline, possibly after it was damaged during drilling.

Six fire brigade trucks arrived at the site on time and are actively engaged in firefighting efforts, while teams from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have also arrived at the site to assess the damage and assist in controlling the gas leak.

Due to the severity of the fire, firefighters are using foam to contain the flames, according to firefighters.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Police and rescue teams are present, and an investigation is underway to determine further details.