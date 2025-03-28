PM Shehbaz calls for collective efforts to eradicate menace of terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses ceremony of Rab e Zuljalal ka Ehsaan – Pakistan in Islamabad, March 28, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: As the country grapples with rising terror activities targeting security forces and law enforcement agencies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that people from all walks of life should come forward to resolve economic and social issues and help eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the ceremony of “Rab-e-Zuljalal ka Ehsaan – Pakistan” in Islamabad, the premier said that one of the key objectives of the terrorists is to prevent Pakistan from benefiting from its vast natural resources.

"Pakistan is blessed with trillions of dollars worth of natural resources… foreign elements who are giving financial support to terrorists also do not want Pakistan to gain benefit from its mineral resources," he added.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said that the security forces of Pakistan were sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorism to secure the country’s future.

"The future generations would not forgive if unity was not displayed to overcome the threat of terrorism, and Ulema would have to play an important role in this regard," he asserted.

The premier noted that Pakistan could pay off its debts by exploiting its mineral resources, thereby regaining its lost global status.

PM Shehbaz also said it was the need of the hour that people show unity and harmony to resolve issues faced by Pakistan.

He further said that ulema should take responsibility to promote unity and brotherhood in society, adding that everyone should rise above sectarian differences and give preference to national issues over their wishes.

PM Shehbaz noted that Ramadan was a very important month as Pakistan was created in this month as the only ideological Islamic state.

He added that world powers were against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, but despite all odds, in 1998, Pakistan became an atomic power, and due to the nuclear capability and the brave armed forces, no enemy could cast an evil eye towards the country.

Shehbaz said Quaid-e-Azam wanted a Pakistan where Muslims and minorities enjoyed religious freedom and minorities were protected.

He said, “If we follow the teachings of the Holy Quran and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and our great leaders, we can achieve our due status in the world.”

He was of the view that without economic progress, political independence could not be achieved.

The premier said it was the responsibility of the state to enable the citizens to live their lives according to Islam, adding no law could be made contrary to the teachings of Islam.

He vowed to make all financial resources available to equip youth with modern technology and skills and said the PM Youth Programme was created to provide education and job opportunities to youth.

He also advised the youth to follow discipline in their lives and live up to the expectations of the nation.

The prime minister appealed to the ulema to promote positive thinking and the habit of research so that the spread of fake news and malicious propaganda could be stopped.