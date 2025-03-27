Naqvi, Baker discuss Pak-US ties, counter-terrorism efforts

Interior Mohsin Naqvi (left) meets US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad on March 27, 2025. — Facebook/Ministry of Interior GoP

The United States has reiterated support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker on Thursday discussed bilateral ties, counter-terrorism efforts, and mutual cooperation.

The meeting took place in the presence of Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, US Political Counselor Zach Harkenrider, and Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Agha.

During the meeting, Ambassador Baker strongly condemned the Jaafar Express attack and other recent terrorist incidents, expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

She reaffirmed US support for Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and emphasised the need for global collaboration to address this challenge.

The discussion also included plans to hold a Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in June and strategies for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan for helping America arrest a senior Daesh operative implicated in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 US service members.

The 2021 bombing at Kabul airport killed also at least 170 Afghans along with US soldiers as they sought to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

In today’s meeting with US diplomat, Naqvi stated that Pakistan is taking decisive action against terrorists and developing a comprehensive counter-terrorism policy.

He also acknowledged the United States’ appreciation of Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the issue of undocumented Pakistanis in the US, with Naqvi assuring full cooperation for their repatriation.

It was also announced that the Pak-US Caucus meeting will be held in New York on April 30 to further enhance strategic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Baker also praised the ongoing development projects in Islamabad, recognising Pakistan’s commitment to economic and infrastructure progress.

This high-level engagement highlights the deepening strategic partnership between Pakistan and the US, particularly in security and counter-terrorism efforts.