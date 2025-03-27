PTI's Bukhari holds ‘productive’ talks on human rights with EU officials

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari addresses an event in this undated file photo. — Facebook/Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide on international affairs, Zulfi Buhari, held “productive” talks with European External Action Service (EEAS) officials on democracy, rule of law, and human rights challenges in Pakistan.

“Grateful for their insights and look forward to continued engagement. A just, inclusive Pakistan — where fundamental rights are upheld — is key to economic prosperity & equality,” Bukhari wrote on his official X handle.

The development came days after Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused the PTI of approaching the EU and starting a series of online petitions urging European authorities to withdraw Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

The GSP+ status is a special trade arrangement offered to developing economies in return for their commitment to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, environmental protection and governance.

However, the European Union’s mission in Islamabad had denied receiving any “official communication” from the PTI of jailed ex-premier Imran Khan on the GSP + special trade scheme, according to The News.

The current GSP framework came to an end in December 2023 but Members of EU Parliament (MEPs) voted in October to extend the current rules on the scheme for another four years for developing countries, including Pakistan.

“We have not received any official communication from PTI regarding GSP+,” Samar Saeed Akhtar, EU Press and Information Officer in Islamabad, had told Arab News.

The PTI had also said it had not written any letter to the EU, as alleged by the information minister, on Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

“During a recent visit, both EU and Commonwealth delegations met with various political parties, including PTI and no other engagement with the EU took place than this,” PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan said.