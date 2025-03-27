Kourtney Kardashian, daughter Penelope share sweet moment in new episode

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope have different relationship dynamic than other children

Kourtney Kardashian has strict rules and regulations about bringing her children up, but her daughter, Penelope, makes sure mom doesn’t stress out.

The 45-year-old socialite has designed a guideline of what her kids can, and cannot ear, which she follows even on family trips.

However, in this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner took her grandchildren to a pumpkin patch where the kids get old of some unhealthy snacks.

After the family arrived at the pumpkin patch, Kourtney noticed her nephew Saint enjoying his indulgent treat. “Saint, dipping the lollipop into the Gatorade? Next level,” she said of Kim Kardashian’s son.

“I can’t believe that’s the snacks that you guys have,” said the mom of four, to which her momager responded, “I didn’t pick ‘em!”

“I gave specifics and I said no food coloring, which is Gatorade, I gave specific popsicles,” Kourtney recalled and Kris agreed, saying, “Who buys Gatorade? It’s like eating poison.”

At the crucial moment, Penelope, 12, jumped in to the conversation and calmed her mother down, as she said, “Mom, it’s fine. He already had it.”

Kourtney replied, "Yeah."

The reality star shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick, as well as son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.