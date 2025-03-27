PM hopes Pakistan can finally break free from IMF loans

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre) launches Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub in Islamabad on March 27, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that nations do not achieve progress solely through International Monetary Fund (IMF) programmes, asserting that Pakistan has already attained the stability it needs.

During the launch of the Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub, he highlighted that the recent $1 billion loan from the IMF is merely borrowed funds, not a reflection of Pakistan's earnings.

The premier committed to cutting government expenditures while investing significantly in training the younger generation, claiming, "we will dedicate billions and even trillions for their future."

He said that during his time as chief minister of Punjab, he disbursed 400,000 laptops among the students who were high achievers in their schools and colleges. "This was the vision for which he worked hard," he remarked.

The prime minister emphasised that the youth of Pakistan was a challenge as well as a great opportunity.

"If we provide training of information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) -led modern technology, they can contribute a lot for the development and prosperity of Pakistan," he said.

Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan on the occasion said that the government was opening up new opportunities to empower youth of the country.

He said through PM Digital Hub, the youth would take benefit in various sectors including sports, tourism, sports, IT, green economy and others.

United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Officer In-charge Sharmeela Rasool said this was a platform of opportunity and hope. She said this programme was aimed at making the youth stronger and a productive people of the country.

UN Resident Coordinator Muhammad Yahya said the Digital Youth Hub was prepared to make youth capable of exploring their capabilities. This is the start of a journey of development and prosperity for Pakistan, he added.