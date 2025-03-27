UAE arrests 10 Pakistanis for begging, including five women

An image of Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested 10 Pakistani nationals — including five women — in anti-begging operations conducted across the country.

The arrests come amid a renewed warning by UAE police urging residents not to give money to beggars near streets, mosques, and other public areas.

UAE officials have informed the Pakistani government about the detentions.

According to sources in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), three of the arrested women, Amna Bibi, Kausar Bibi, and Farzana Bibi, hail from Vehari district in Punjab, while the other two, Jameela Bibi and Zubaida Bibi, are from Lahore. All five were caught while begging and are currently in jail awaiting deportation.

Officials said that five Pakistani men were also apprehended on similar charges. They were identified as Muhammad Zakariya (Dera Ghazi Khan), Waseem Haider (Bahawalnagar), Muhammad Usman (Lahore), Ijaz Khan (Charsadda), and Abdullah (Peshawar).

Emergency passports have been issued for their repatriation to Pakistan, where they will be taken into custody and face legal proceedings upon arrival.

Earlier this month, a total of 52,520 Pakistani nationals were barred from travelling abroad due to concerns related to illegal migration, deportation, and criminal activities.

The restrictions have been applied to individuals previously deported from the United States, European nations, and Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

According to deportation figures and banned categories, 4,210 beggars have been deported from Saudi Arabia, with 1,546 deportees placed under travel bans across different zones.

As many as 331 beggars deported from various countries have also been restricted from international travel.

While, 46,433 individuals, who previously served sentences in UAE prisons, have been prohibited from travelling abroad due to security concerns.