Prince Harry takes his 'hardest step in years' amid Meghan Markle's professional struggles

Prince Harry has officially stepped down from his beloved charity, Sentebale marking what insiders describe as one of the most difficult decisions of his recent years.
The Duke of Sussex's departure follows a major leadership dispute within the organisation he co-founded in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.
According to reports, the charity's board of trustees-including Harry-chose to resign collectively after ongoing tensions with Sentebales' chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, reached a breaking point.
Dr. Chandauka raised serious allegations against the charity's internal issues including abuse of power and discrimination.
The growing discord prompted the Charity Commission to launch a formal investigation into Sentebale's governance.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that Harry's decision reflect his loyalty to the people he trusts most.
'This organisation has been close to his heart and resignation appears amid controversy surrounding his wife's Meghan Markle and her lifestyle brand, 'As Ever.'
Sentebale, originally founded to support children affected by HIV and AIDS now faces an uncertain future as the investigation unfolds.
Adam Scott and Amy Poehler reveal the secret to on-screen chemistry with Adam Scott
Tom Cruise attracted to Hayley Atwell’s daughter because of her resemblance to Suri Cruise
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum shed light on marital woes after public scandal
The Duke of Duchess is reportedly bracing for a 'very bitter battle' after his 'devastating' decision
Love Actually actor makes shocking revelation about his co-star, Hugh Grant
Princess Beatrice has deepened her commitment to raising awareness about the challenges of premature birth