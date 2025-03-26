Prince Harry takes his 'hardest step in years' amid Meghan Markle's professional struggles

Prince Harry has officially stepped down from his beloved charity, Sentebale marking what insiders describe as one of the most difficult decisions of his recent years.

The Duke of Sussex's departure follows a major leadership dispute within the organisation he co-founded in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

According to reports, the charity's board of trustees-including Harry-chose to resign collectively after ongoing tensions with Sentebales' chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, reached a breaking point.

Dr. Chandauka raised serious allegations against the charity's internal issues including abuse of power and discrimination.

The growing discord prompted the Charity Commission to launch a formal investigation into Sentebale's governance.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that Harry's decision reflect his loyalty to the people he trusts most.

'This organisation has been close to his heart and resignation appears amid controversy surrounding his wife's Meghan Markle and her lifestyle brand, 'As Ever.'

Sentebale, originally founded to support children affected by HIV and AIDS now faces an uncertain future as the investigation unfolds.