Policewomen on cycles deployed across Punjab for security of Eid shoppers

Policewomen on bicycles in local market in Okara district, Punjab. — Screengrab

LAHORE: On directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab police have stationed policewomen on bicycles to bolster security as crowds surge in markets, shopping centers, and malls ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

The initiative aims to enhance security and safeguard women shoppers in busy commercial areas and marketplaces across the province.

Cycle squads, including both male and female personnel, have been stationed in key locations to tackle incidents of harassment in crowded places. Any individuals found involved in harassing or misbehaving with women would face strict legal action.

In a video message, Renala Khurd SDPO Daniyal Hassan said that in line with CM Maryam's vision, Never Again: Protection of Women and Vulnerable Segments, was Punjab police's top priority.

In this regard, he said, the Okara police have deployed bicycle squads, consisting of 50 women police personnel, in all three districts — Depalpur, Okara and Renala. The squad has been tasked to prevent street crime and harassment as shopping picks up during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, women shoppers have lauded CM Maryam’s initiative, calling it a progressive step toward ensuring a safer environment for female citizens.

Many expressed confidence that the presence of policewomen in bustling markets would deter harassment, theft, and other street crimes.

Speaking to the media, a shopper in local market in Bhakkar said, “This is a great initiative. We feel more secure knowing that female officers are patrolling the area.” Another shopper in Rawalpindi added that the increased police presence would encourage more women to shop freely without fear of harassment.