Saddar's 500-vehicle parking facility to open after Eid, says Mayor Wahab

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab speaks to journalists in Karachi, on March 25, 2025. — Screengrab/GeoNews

KARACHI: A newly developed parking facility with a capacity for 500 vehicles in Karachi's Saddar will be made operational after Eid, Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced during his visit to Empress Market.

He stated that longstanding parking challenges in the area were being tackled, with the new facility ready for use following the completion of paver work.

During his visit, Wahab inspected ongoing restoration work inside the historic landmark. He highlighted the efforts being made to improve its infrastructure while preserving its heritage.

The mayor also emphasised that Karachi’s roadside parking problems were being resolved, with additional parking areas under development, including one near Bolton Market.

To further ease congestion, measures to improve traffic flow in Saddar have been accelerated.

Wahab revealed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had approached the Sindh governor, requesting the allocation of railway land for parking solutions.

"If we get the railway land, we can solve parking issues on II Chundrigar Road and nearby areas," he added.

In an interaction with reporters later, Wahab said that after Eid, a new bridge would be constructed at Quaidabad Murghi Khana.

Additionally, he said that another bridge would soon be opened adjacent to the Jam Sadiq Bridge, further improving connectivity in the city.

Commenting on ongoing infrastructure projects, Wahab acknowledged delays in the construction of the underpass at Meena Bazaar. However, he said that the Karimabad Meena Bazaar underpass would be completed within this year.

The mayor stressed that his administration was committed to addressing public concerns by efficiently utilising available resources. “The issue in Karachi has never been a lack of resources but rather a lack of intent,” he remarked.

Wahab also called for cooperation in city development, urging stakeholders to join hands in improving Karachi. “I invite everyone to sit with us and work together for the betterment of the city,” he said.

Highlighting broader infrastructure needs, Wahab emphasised the necessity of motorways in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

He questioned why the federal government had not initiated motorway projects in Sindh, saying that their absence forces heavy dumpers onto city roads, leading to congestion and safety hazards.

"Dumpers should be banned from entering city roads, but due to the lack of motorways, they continue to roam freely," he added.