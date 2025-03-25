Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle 'rivalry' reaches to new heights

Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of mocking Meghan Markle in an Instagram video, reigniting the "war to be US lifestyle queen."

Paltrow posted a clip of herself making breakfast in her kitchen, mirroring Meghan's Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The video featured Paltrow making scones, bacon, and eggs, going makeup-free in her pajamas, and using a monogrammed mug similar to Meghan's.

The soundtrack, This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, was also used in Meghan's project.

Paltrow captioned the video: "My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon #boyfriendbreakfast."

Fans were divided, with some praising Paltrow's "genuine" and "breath of fresh air" approach, while others accused her of copying Meghan.

Paltrow recently addressed the comparisons between her and Meghan, saying: "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there's always more than enough to go around."

She added: "Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."