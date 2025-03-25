KP police salaries 'trail behind' other provinces

KP police officer interacts with the personnel in this image, released on November 8, 2023. — Facebook@Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Documents obtained by Geo News highlight a pay disparity between police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other provinces.

As per the documents, the Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan earns Rs369,498 more per month than the IG of KP, while the salary of a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Balochistan surpasses that of their KP counterpart by Rs221,196.

The documents also state that there is a difference of Rs281,177 in the salaries of Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) and Additional Inspectors General (AIG) between Balochistan and KP. Furthermore, the difference in salaries between Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of both provinces amounts to Rs306,474.

The documents show that the salary gap between Additional IGs in KP and Balochistan stands at Rs322,309. In Balochistan, a constable earns Rs69,885 compared to Rs69,127 in KP, while the salary difference for Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) is Rs345.

Interestingly, Sub-Inspectors in Balochistan receive Rs1,606 less than their counterparts in KP, Inspectors receive Rs363 less, and there is a Rs14,540 difference in the salaries of DSPs and ASPs. Meanwhile, police personnel in Punjab and Sindh also receive higher salaries than those in KP.

KP IG Zulfiqar Hameed recently wrote a letter to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur requesting an increase in the salaries of the police force.

In the letter, he said that the KP Police have made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and face similar security threats as the Balochistan Police. Therefore, he urged the government to declare KP a “hard area” and raise the police salaries to match those in Balochistan.