Karachi to see lower temperatures soon: experts

Commuters make their way in Karachi on May 16, 2021. — AFP

KARACHI: Weathermen on Tuesday forecast that the heat intensity in Karachi will start to grow lesser from today as winds are expected to blow intermittently throughout the city, offering some respite from the hot weather.

This may turn the remaining few days of Ramadan cooler in the port city.

The meteorologists predict that temperatures will drop further over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday nights, the city is expected to experience cooler weather, with nighttime temperatures falling between 17 to 18 degrees Celsius.

In Karachi’s suburban areas, the temperatures could dip even lower, ranging between 14°C and 16°C. Experts suggest that the city’s weather will remain pleasant over the coming days, particularly during the night.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that Karachi's weather will remain warm over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum recorded temperature earlier was 21.5°C.

Additionally, the humidity level in the air stands at 68%, with hot and dry northwesterly winds blowing at a mild pace. The PMD also expects intermittent strong winds across the metropolis.