Karachi to see lower temperatures soon: experts

KARACHI: Weathermen on Tuesday forecast that the heat intensity in Karachi will start to grow lesser from today as winds are expected to blow intermittently throughout the city, offering some respite from the hot weather.
This may turn the remaining few days of Ramadan cooler in the port city.
The meteorologists predict that temperatures will drop further over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday nights, the city is expected to experience cooler weather, with nighttime temperatures falling between 17 to 18 degrees Celsius.
In Karachi’s suburban areas, the temperatures could dip even lower, ranging between 14°C and 16°C. Experts suggest that the city’s weather will remain pleasant over the coming days, particularly during the night.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that Karachi's weather will remain warm over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum recorded temperature earlier was 21.5°C.
Additionally, the humidity level in the air stands at 68%, with hot and dry northwesterly winds blowing at a mild pace. The PMD also expects intermittent strong winds across the metropolis.
IGP Zulfiqar Hameed writes to CM Gandapur over police salary disparity
Highest civil award bestowed upon Allana in recognition of his remarkable contributions in field of public service
Police claim video shared on internet to incite public hatred
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto conferred with Nishan-e-Pakistan posthumously to recognise his services to country, people and...
Effective package being prepared to reduce electricity tariffs, which will be announced soon
"Afghan govt must deny use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," says ISPR