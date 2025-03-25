COAS General Asim Munir’s mother breathes her last

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir’s mother passed away on Monday night. Political and religious leaders have expressed their condolences and prayers for the departed soul.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his condolence message said that he equally shared the grief of Gen Munir and his family. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his sympathies, saying that he shares the grief of the bereaved family and prayed for the deceased's high rank in paradise.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed deep sorrow, offering condolences and support to the grieving family.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also conveyed his condolences, praying for the deceased’s elevated rank in the hereafter and patience for the bereaved family. Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah expressed profound sadness, praying for divine mercy upon the departed soul and patience for the grieving family.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, expressing deep sorrow, offered condolences and support to the grieving family.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman described a mother’s passing as a great loss and prayed for her forgiveness and strength for the army chief's family.

Separately, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani expressed deep grief, extending his sympathies to General Munir and praying for strength and solace for his family. Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui urged his party members to offer special prayers for the forgiveness of Gen Munir's mother.

Condolences also came from Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Shah, former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers Khalid Hussain Magsi and Rana Tanveer Hussain and religious leader Allama Kokab Noorani Okarvi.