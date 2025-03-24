Bilawal urges PM to convene another security huddle to take opposition on board

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses Iftar gathering at Governor House, Lahore, Punjab, March 24, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that it is "indispensable to establish national consensus to counter terrorism" after the opposition skipped the high-level moot on national security.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should convene another meeting, even if after a month… We hope to build a national consensus to combat terrorism," he said while addressing a ceremony at Governor House Lahore.

The in-camera national security meeting was held as the country struggles with a new wave of terrorism, with security forces and law enforcement agencies facing increasingly frequent attacks.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Asim Malik, chief ministers of all four provinces, and other top officials.

The major opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP), chose not to attend the meeting, citing the absence of PTI founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

The meeting came against the backdrop of rising terrorism in Pakistan, including a major terrorist attack on a passenger train in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district in Balochistan.

Addressing the ceremony, the PPP chairman noted that special attention must be given to law and order in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "It is indispensable to establish consensus on national issues."

He noted that they must unite to fight terrorists, adding that all political stakeholders must come together for the country and nation instead of personal interests.

"There is division in our politics… building consensus on national issues has become difficult," he regretted.

The PPP scion reiterated that Pakistan is once again facing global conspiracies and must stand firm against them. He highlighted the ongoing security concerns, stating that the country is dealing with serious difficulties due to terrorism.

He urged political parties to set aside their differences and unite for the greater good of the nation. Bilawal also invited the opposition to move beyond "narrow-minded politics" and focus on public welfare instead.

The PPP chief assured that efforts would be made to find solutions to the prevailing challenges. He reaffirmed his commitment to combating terrorism, vowing to confront both terrorists and their facilitators.

Bilawal said he informed the prime minister that the PPP is ready to play its role in facilitating dialogue among political parties, stressing the importance of collective decision-making.

Addressing the Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, he said that his party might have numerous grievances but tends to focus on a single issue. "The people of Pakistan face multiple challenges beyond just political disputes, including terrorism, economic instability, and internal issues."

He urged the opposition to prioritise national issues over seeking relief for political leadership.

The former foreign minister also clarified that the PPP is neither part of the government nor the opposition. However, he stated that the PPP remains open to dialogue with the government to facilitate constructive discussions.