Grant KP 'hard area’ status, raise cops’ salaries, police chief urges CM

Photo collage shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police chief Zulfiqar Hameed and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur. — kppolice.gov.pk/File/Facebook/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed has written to Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur, requesting that the province be granted “hard area” status and that police salaries be increased to match those offered in Balochistan.

In the letter, the IGP highlighted that KP continues to face serious threats from both internal and cross-border terrorism, making law enforcement duties in the province equally — if not more — challenging than in Balochistan, which already holds the designation of a "hard area".

He said that KP police personnel continued to make greater sacrifices but were compensated less than their counterparts in other provinces, and this pay disparity was causing unrest and dissatisfaction within the force.

The letter said that implementing the proposed changes would place an annual financial burden of Rs2.199 billion.

KP, the province most affected by terrorism, currently offers the lowest police salaries in the country. The disparity in compensation becomes more glaring at higher ranks, with many officers from KP seeking transfers to other provinces for better financial opportunities. Conversely, officers from other provinces are hesitant to accept postings in KP due to the added security risks and lower pay.

At the basic pay scale (BS-7), a constable in KP earns Rs69,127, compared to Rs73,000 in Punjab, Rs69,520 in Sindh, and Rs69,885 in Balochistan. A head constable (BS-9) earns Rs76,996 in KP, while in Punjab the pay is Rs80,198, in Sindh Rs76,895, and in Balochistan Rs77,211.

Similarly, an assistant sub-inspector (BS-11) in KP gets Rs86,579, compared to Rs88,583 in Punjab and Rs88,488 in Sindh. Sub-inspectors (BS-14) in KP receive Rs107,904, lagging behind Punjab’s Rs114,503, Sindh’s Rs114,871, and Balochistan’s Rs109,510.

For inspectors (BS-16), the salary in KP is Rs137,081, compared to Rs141,680 in Punjab, Rs144,738 in Sindh, and Rs137,444 in Balochistan.

The disparity becomes substantial at higher ranks: deputy superintendents of police (DSPs/ASPs) in BS-17 receive Rs184,867 in KP, while in Punjab they earn Rs233,930, in Sindh Rs177,562, and in Balochistan Rs453,727. Superintendents of police (BS-18) in KP earn Rs232,531, compared to Rs373,487 in Punjab, Rs299,496 in Sindh, and a significant Rs607,706 in Balochistan.

The salary for senior superintendents of police or additional inspector generals (BS-19) is Rs326,529 in KP, compared to Rs495,550 in Punjab, Rs362,820 in Sindh, and Rs679,147 in Balochistan. Deputy IGs (BS-20) in KP receive Rs372,669, while their counterparts earn Rs579,361 in Punjab, Rs402,451 in Sindh, and Rs746,172 in Balochistan.

Additional IGs (BS-21) in KP get Rs423,863, whereas Punjab pays Rs694,507 and Balochistan Rs746,172. The top post — IGP (BS-22)—earns Rs778,747 in KP, compared to Rs837,953 in Punjab, Rs813,485 in Sindh, and an exceptional Rs1,148,244 in Balochistan.

Zulfiqar Hameed, who assumed charge last month, has acknowledged that policing in KP is a daunting challenge. He said when he was appointed the KP IGP, many did not congratulate him due to the challenging nature of the job but he has accepted the challenge and will do his best for the people of KP, he told senior journalists at Central Police Office in Peshawar in February.

He pointed out that districts like Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Kurram face daily attacks, and even relatively stable areas like Karak had seen a spike in violence. He said the provincial government has assured him that police salaries will be reviewed and upgraded.

The IGP further noted that improved infrastructure, including fortified police stations and outposts, is part of the broader reform plan. The IGP said without the welfare of the force the desired results cannot be achieved.

He said they will also strengthen the police stations, police posts and other buildings in the entire province.

He said the KP has the highest number of martyrs in the last two decades but it's package for martyrs is the lowest. He said they have also taken up the issue of promotions as well as more recruitment to at least get the sanctioned strength.