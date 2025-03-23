President bestows civil awards on 69 Pakistani, foreign nationals

President Asif Ali Zardari conferring the award of Nishan-i-Pakistan (posthumous) upon Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in recognition of his services in the field of public service, at the investiture ceremony to confer the insignias of Civil Awards, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on March 23, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's civil awards were conferred upon 69 personalities by President Asif Ali Zardari. The accolades were bestowed upon Pakistani nationals and foreigners in recognition of their outstanding services in various fields.

The award ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in which different personalities received their award in recognition of their services in departments such as health, education, literature, journalism, public, research, diplomatic matters and economy.

Federal ministers, Senate chairman, parliamentarians, members of the civil society, media and a large number of civilians attended the ceremony.

Nishan-e-Pakistan (posthumous) was conferred upon Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in recognition of his outstanding services to the country, democracy and people. The award was received by Sanam Bhutto.

The other recipients who were conferred upon with awards in different categories included:

Air Marshal (retd) Raja Shahid Hamid (late) Nishan-e-Imtiaz (posthumous), Sultan Ali Akbar Allana Nishan-e-Khidmat, SP Muhammad Ejaz Khan Shaheed Hilal-e-Shujaat (posthumous), DSP Allama Iqbal Shaheed Hilal-e-Shujaat (posthumous), DSP Sardar Hussain Shaheed, constables Irshad Ali and Jahnzaib Hilal-i-Shujaat (posthumous), Additional SHO Adnan Afridi Shaheed Hilal-e-Shujaat (posthumous), SI Taimoor Shahzad Shaheed Hilal-e-Shujaat (posthumous), LHC Mohammad Farooq Shaheed Hilal-e-Shujaat (posthumous), Sepoy Muhammad Asif Shaheed Hilal-e-Shujaat (posthumous), Allah Rakhio (late) Hilal-e-Shujaat (posthumous), Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Capt (retd) Khurram Agha Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Ali Haider Gilani Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Khawaja Anver Majidd Hilal-e-Imitiaz,Hussain Daud Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Professor Dr Shaheryar Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Dr Zaryab Setna Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Javed Jabbar Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Mohtarma Sadia Rashid Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Jimmy Engineer Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Umar Farooq Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Dr Naveed Shirwani Hilal-e-Imitiaz, Captain (retd) Hamza Anjum Shaheed Sitara-e-Shujaat (posthumous), Malik Sabz Ali Shaheed Sitara-e-Shujaat (posthumous), Muhammad Samiur Rehman Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Irfan Nawaz Mamon Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Sardar Muhammad Aftab Ahmed Khan Watoo Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Ali Salman Habib (late) Sitara-e-Imtiaz (posthumous), Waqar ud din Syed Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Ayaz Khan Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Professor Dr Ziaul Haq Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Imtiaz Hussain Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Jameel Ahmad Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Syed Azhar Hasnain Abidi Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Zafar Waqar Taj Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Muhammad Hussain alias Murad Sadpara (Late) Sitara-e-Imtiaz (posthumous), Bahrose Hussain Baloch Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Naveed Ahmad Fareed Presidential Prize of Performance Award, Rashid Waheed Khawaja Presidential Prize of Performance Award, Mohtarma Aniqa Bano Presidential Prize of Performance Award, Barkat Shah Presidential Prize of Performance Award, Haydar Qurbonov Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam, Dr Christine Brunhilde Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Agostino Da Polenza Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Professor Valevia Piacentini Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Syed Shakeel Shah Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Ashhad Jawwad Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Amin Muhammad Lakhani Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Rehan Mahtab Chawla Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Syed Jawad Hussain Jafferi Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Professor Dr Usman Qamar Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Mohtarma Dr Sara Qureshi Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Dr Ikram Ullah Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Muhammad Yousaf Khan Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Sarwar Muneer Rao Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Hassan Ayub Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Dr Syed Abid Mehdi Kazmi Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Mir Nadir Khan Magsi Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Dr Xinmin Liu Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.