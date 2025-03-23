PM Shehbaz rules out change in govt's solar energy policy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing a review meeting on the matters related to the Power Division in Islamabad on March 23, 2025. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ruled out any change in the government’s policy and priorities regarding solar energy, instructing the authorities to clear all ambiguities regarding the solarisation policy through facts and figures.

PM Shehbaz also directed the Power Division, Water Resources Division, and Petroleum Division to improve their coordination for a comprehensive strategy in the energy sector.

The prime minister issued instructions while chairing a review meeting on the matters related to the Power Division.

The statement came days after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved amendments to the existing net metering regulations of rooftop solar under which the buyback rate was slashed down from Rs27 to Rs10 per unit.

The decision comes in light of a significant increase in the number of solar net-metering consumers, with associated financial implications for grid consumers.

As part of the approved changes, the ECC has revised the buyback rate from the National Average Power Purchase Price (NAPP) to Rs10 per unit. Furthermore, the committee approved the proposal, subject to the ratification of cabinet, to allow the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to revise this buyback rate periodically, ensuring that the framework remains flexible and aligned with evolving market conditions.

It was clarified, however, that the revised framework will not apply to the existing net-metered consumers who had a valid license, concurrence, or agreement under the Nepra (Alternative & Renewable Energy) Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations, 2015. Any such agreements will remain effective until the expiration of the license or agreement, whichever occurs first.

Whereas, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari on March 16 claimed that the number of solar net-metering consumers would increase after new regulations.

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Naya Pakistan', the energy minister was of the view that the solar consumers would recover the cost of installing solar system in around four years, commonly known as payback period.

Dismissing the speculations and reports circulating on social media, the minister said that the government never discouraged the solarisation, adding that they did not impose taxes on solar panels.

Responding to a question, the minister said that the new rates would be applied on those consumers who would apply for net-metering in the future, adding that it would not be applied on existing consumers.

Proliferation of solar on the system was around 1500MW to 2000MW during the past 1.25 years, he said, adding that they were expecting that around 1200MW solar electricity would enter the system every year.

During today’s meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed for the swift settlement of all legal and other formalities related to the liquidation of generation companies and expediting the privatisation process of power distribution companies, according to a PM Office press release.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari, Advisor to PM Dr Tauqeer Shah, and other senior government officials. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and the Advisor to PM Muhammad Ali joined the meeting via video link.