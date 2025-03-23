VIDEO: ISPR unveils soulful anthem ‘Sab Ka Shajra Pakistan’

A scene depicting Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah looking at the national flag can be seen in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/ISPR Official/Screengrab

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has unveiled a new patriotic song titled 'Sab Ka Shajra Pakistan' (Everyone's family tree is Pakistan), as the country observes Pakistan Day today.

The track, released officially by the media and public relations wing of the military, features the heartfelt vocals of renowned Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam and aims to commemorate this historic occasion.

The lyrics, crafted by lyricist Imran Raza and composed by acclaimed artiste Sahir Ali Bagga, emphasise themes of unity and national pride, echoing the enduring spirit of the nation.

The video for the song serves as a tribute to the founder of the country, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his relentless efforts for a separate land for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Pakistan Day is celebrated every year in Pakistan on March 23, to commemorate the announcement of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, which laid the foundation of Pakistan's creation and marked a pivotal moment in the nation's history.