Pakistan Day: Aiwan-e-Sadr holds military parade to mark Lahore Resolution

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal and fervour today (Sunday) with Aiwan-e-Sadr hosting the iconic military parade to commemorate the 1940 Lahore Resolution which provided a framework for the realisation of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

President Asif Ali Zardari is the chief guest of this year's Pakistan Day parade — also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, services chiefs and other dignitaries — which is being held at Aiwan-e-Sadr instead of the Shakarparian Parade Ground — which traditionally hosts the parade.

The day began with a 31-gun and 21-gun salute in the federal capital and provinces, respectively.

In his Pakistan Day message, President Zardari urged Pakistanis to rise above differences, reject division and negativity, and work together to build a prosperous, inclusive and just Pakistan.

Congratulating the entire nation, he said that the same spirit that led to Pakistan's creation can propel us towards a brighter tomorrow.

The president said that the true strength of Pakistan lies in its people, their resilience, hard work, and patriotism, which have carried this nation through the toughest times.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz underscored that with the "right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, we can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure our rightful place among the nations of the world".

The premier noted that Pakistan Day "reinforces our collective will and serves as a powerful reminder of the values of sacrifice and perseverance-principles embedded in our nation's very foundation".

"From an emerging nation to a nuclear power, our journey has been shaped by perseverance and unwavering determination. Yet, this is not where we stop. It will take steadfast will, tireless effort, and a collective vision to transform Pakistan into the nation envisioned by our founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the 85th anniversary of Pakistan Day.

"The 23rd of March 1940 stands as a defining moment in our history — a day that crystallized our collective vision and set the course for the creation of an independent homeland," read the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Rooted in faith, guided by hope, and strengthened by resilience, this occasion epitomises the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani people.

"Today, Pakistan stands as a responsible and resolute member of the global community — advocating peace, stability, and cooperation. As one united nation, we march forward with renewed hope and an unshakable commitment to enduring prosperity. We shall continue to uphold and defend the peace that defines our national character, ensuring that Pakistan remains a beacon of harmony in the world," the military's media wing added.



