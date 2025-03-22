Barrister Saif accuses govt of inaction, demands talks with Afghan Taliban

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif speaks to reporters in this undated photo.— APP

Barrister Ali Saif, information adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, on Saturday, slammed the federal government for not initiating a dialogue with Afghanistan on terrorism, stressing that Pakistan’s security was deeply tied to its western neighbour.

Speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Barrister Saif questioned why the government was not holding talks with Afghan authorities despite acknowledging that terrorist networks operate from across the border.

“If they know where the problem lies, what is stopping them from bringing Afghanistan to the table?” he asked.

“They are neither engaging with Kabul themselves nor allowing anyone else to do so. Let us talk to Afghanistan — our people are being targeted.”

He expressed confidence that negotiations with Afghan authorities could help curb the recent wave of terrorism.

“We need to engage with all organisations active against Pakistan to find a solution. The question is, do we want to keep fighting, or do we want to resolve this issue?”

Barrister Saif reminded that after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, it was agreed that the Afghan Taliban would address Pakistan’s security concerns.

“Even when the PDM government came to power in April 2022, these discussions continued. However, they were halted after relations with Kabul deteriorated.”

Blaming the government’s inaction, he said the ongoing conflict could have been resolved had proper diplomatic efforts been made.

“Terrorism is burning our land, and Ali Amin Gandapur is trying to fight the fire, but it is the federal government’s responsibility to end this war.”

He also dismissed Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry’s remarks about Gandapur, calling them “idiotic.”

He claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif had once told militants in a public rally, “Don’t come to us (Punjab), do whatever you want elsewhere.”

Barrister Saif urged the government to open the doors for negotiations and take responsibility for border management and foreign policy.

“Our young soldiers are sacrificing their lives daily. The federal government must act.”