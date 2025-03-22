Youm-e-Ali processions culminate peacefully in different cities

A large number of mourners attend a procession to mark Youm-i-Ali at Chowk Nawab in Lahore. — APP/File

To mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali (AS) on Saturday, all the mourning processions concluded peacefully after passing through their traditional routes in different cities on Saturday (today).

The martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) was observed with deep reverence and devotion across the country. Foolproof security arrangements were taken to avoid any untoward incident.

In Karachi, the main Youm-e-Ali mourning procession started from Nishtar Park, which passed through traditional routes before culminating at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah landed the police and other law enforcement agencies over foolproof security measures.

In Lahore, the main procession was taken out from Mubarak Haveli inside Mochi Gate in the morning and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Earlier in the day, the authorities banned pillion riding in the port city in light of the Youm-e-Ali procession.

All educational institutions in the province will remain closed today on account of directions issued by the Sindh Education Department.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Traffic Police issued a traffic diversion plan in light of road closures as part of security measures for the Youm-e-Ali procession.

The MA Jinnah Road, as per the traffic police, had been closed from Guru Mandir to Tower, and traffic was diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazar.

No vehicle was allowed on MA Jinnah Road other than those featuring relevant stickers on their windscreens, which are required to enter the procession from the Society Light Signal at Sharea Quaideen.

Those coming from Nazimabad to participate in the procession can do so by going towards Garden Jamaat Khana from Lasebala and then through Soldier Bazar No 3 and then Numaish Chowrangi.