March 23 parade: Islamabad police issue traffic management plan

Pakistan troops from the Special Services Group (SSG) march during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23. — AFP/ File

ISLAMABAD: A route plan for heavy traffic has been released by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for the Pakistan Day, which is observed on March 23.

On this day, the federal capital will host a parade of the military forces.

According to the police, entry of all types of heavy vehicles into Islamabad will be prohibited from midnight on March 22 until 3pm on March 23.

Furthermore, from 6am to 1pm, Srinagar Highway will remain closed for incoming and outgoing traffic from Seventh Avenue to Kudiyanwala Chowk on Sunday.

Traffic police have advised vehicles heading towards Bhara Kahu to use alternative routes, including Seventh Avenue via Pak-China Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Kashmir Chowk, and Club Road. They have also warned that traffic disruptions may occur on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway due to route changes.

Heavy traffic travelling from Peshawar to Lahore has been directed to use Taxila Motorway and Fateh Jang Motorway via Tarnol Phatak. Heavy vehicles travelling from Lahore GT Road to Islamabad and Rawalpindi should use Chak Beli Road and Chakri Motorway.

Additionally, travellers using GT Road from Peshawar to Rawat have been advised to use Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat. Similarly, those travelling from Lahore GT Road to Peshawar should use Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway.

Islamabad Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider stated that the capital's traffic police personnel will be deployed at various points to guide citizens.

He urged commuters to contact the ITP helpline at 1915 for any assistance during travel and to tune in to FM 92.4 for real-time traffic updates.

ITP’s social media platforms will keep citizens abreast of traffic routes in real-time, he added.

Pakistan Day

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 which provided a framework for the realisation of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The day dawns with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers are offered at mosques after dawn prayers for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag is hoisted on major government buildings.

Change of guard ceremonies are held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and Dr Mohammad Iqbal in Lahore.