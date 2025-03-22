Participants in the main Youm-e-Ali procession pass through MA Jinnah Road in Karachi. — Online/File

KARACHI: In light of the Youm-e-Ali procession in the metropois today — to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali's (RA) on the 21st Ramadan — authorities have imposed a ban on pillion riding while issuing a traffic plan owing to road closures.

The attendees will offer Zuhr prayers at MA Jinnah Road in front of Imam Bargah Ali Raza and the procession will culminate at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after passing through Numaish Chowrangi and Saddar.

All educational institutions in the province will remain closed today on account of directions issued by the Sindh Education Department.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Traffic Police has issued a traffic diversion plan in light of road closures as part of security measures for the Youm-e-Ali procession.

The MA Jinnah Road, as per the traffic police, will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower and the traffic will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road Soldier Bazar.

No vehicle will be allowed on MA Jinnah Road other than those featuring relevant stickers on their windscreens required to enter the procession from the Society Light Signal at Sharea Quaideen.

Youm-e-Ali procession route along with traffic plan. — Facebook@karachitrafficpoliceofficial

Those coming from Nazimabad to participate in the procession can do so via going towards Garden Jamaat Khana from Lasebala and then through Soldier Bazar No 3 and then Numaish Chowrangi.

Apart from taking the route from Society Lighg Singal to Numaish, the participants can also choose the Liaquatabad-Teen Hatti-Jahangir Road-Guru Mandir route to Numaish.

Also, traffic going towards PP Chowrangi from Hasan Square will be diverted towards Kashmir Road.

Apart from the country's financial hub, Youm-e-Ali processions will also be held in various cities amid strict security measures including the suspension of mobile network and cellular data services in Balochistan's capital Quetta.