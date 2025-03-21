Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry. — Senate website/File

Senate panel warns Punjab govt over ‘violation’ of production orders for Ejaz Chaudhry

Expressing it's displeasure over non-compliance with PTI lawmaker Ejaz Chaudhry's production order, the Senate Standing Committee on Procedure and Privileges on Friday warned that it could propose a punishment under “Committee Rule 78” in this regard.

Presiding over the Senate committee meeting, Senator Taj Haider directed the provincial government to produce the PTI lawmaker before the body if he was willing to do so.

Earlier this month, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani expressed his displeasure over the non-implementing of the production order for incarcerated PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and referred the matter to the Privileges Committee.

In his ruling, Gilani stated: “Such disregard for parliamentary authority cannot be allowed to persist unchecked, as it threatens the institutional integrity of the Senate and the broader democratic framework.”

Chaudhry is currently imprisoned at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail. In November last year, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore formally indicted the PTI leader in cases related to the countrywide riots on May 9, 2023, registered at the Racecourse and Sarwar Road police stations.

During today’s meeting, Senator Haider stated: “The committee has the authority to punish over violation of the [Senators’] privileges.” He told the meeting that as per the interior ministry, the senator was not produced due to security concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Secretary Punjab Noor-ul-Amin Mengal admitted that they were given two production orders, adding that they brought Aon Abbas to Islamabad but Chaudhry had health issues.

IG Punjab informed the meeting that the PML-N lawmaker had heart-related issues, adding that three stents were recently installed. He added that they respect the Senate and always comply with its orders.

IG Prison, also present, was of the view that the senator requested them to admit him to the ICU after being discharged from the hospital. “We are ready to bring him here if he wants to join the Senate session despite health issues,” he added.

At this, Senator Haider directed the provincial government to produce the ailing PTI leader before the committee if he was willing.