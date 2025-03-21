Karachi’s relentless traffic chaos claims three more lives

A cement mixer truck on fire after its driver killed a motorcyclist in Karachi, on March 21, 2025. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Three more motorcyclists lost their lives in separate traffic accidents across Karachi as the city's unchecked heavy vehicle movement and reckless driving continued to wreak havoc.

In one incident near Jauhar Mor, a speeding cement mixer truck struck and killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist, Abdul Saboor, sparking public outrage.

Angered by the accident, an enraged mob set the truck on fire, prompting police intervention. Authorities arrested the truck driver from the scene.

In another tragic incident in Liaquatabad No 10, a dumper truck fatally struck a motorcyclist, while in Keamari, a car crashed into a bike, claiming another life.

So far this year, Karachi has witnessed at least 207 traffic-related deaths, with 2,623 people sustaining injuries. Among these fatalities, 64 were caused by heavy vehicles, including 17 by dumpers, 22 by trailer trucks, 12 by water tankers, and 13 by passenger buses.

Despite repeated claims by the traffic police and city administration of measures to curb accidents, fatal crashes continue to plague Karachi’s roads.