Karachi’s relentless traffic chaos claims three more lives

Three more motorcyclists lost their lives in separate traffic accidents across Karachi as the city's unchecked heavy vehicle movement and reckless driving continued to wreak havoc.
In one incident near Jauhar Mor, a speeding cement mixer truck struck and killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist, Abdul Saboor, sparking public outrage.
Angered by the accident, an enraged mob set the truck on fire, prompting police intervention. Authorities arrested the truck driver from the scene.
In another tragic incident in Liaquatabad No 10, a dumper truck fatally struck a motorcyclist, while in Keamari, a car crashed into a bike, claiming another life.
So far this year, Karachi has witnessed at least 207 traffic-related deaths, with 2,623 people sustaining injuries. Among these fatalities, 64 were caused by heavy vehicles, including 17 by dumpers, 22 by trailer trucks, 12 by water tankers, and 13 by passenger buses.
Despite repeated claims by the traffic police and city administration of measures to curb accidents, fatal crashes continue to plague Karachi’s roads.
TTAP says sustainable solution to terrorism cannot be achieved through force alone
Deputy PM Dar, key federal ministers and senior officials accompany prime minister
£5.2 million penalty imposed on Nawaz Sharif's son for failing to pay due taxes
By the time of the moon sighting on March 30, its age will be approximately 27 hours, says PMD
Committee will assess case of all Pakistani airlines on possibility of lifting restrictions
"Does state support transferring a case to larger bench without the judge's consent," asks Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan