10 terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO as army officer embraces martyrdom

Martyred army officer, Captain Hasnain Akhtar. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: ​Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neutralised at least ten terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. ​

A statement from the military’s media wing said security forces conducted an operation based on the reported presence of terrorists on March 20, 2025.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops, after stealthily surrounding the khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all ten khwarij were sent to hell," the ISPR said.

It also said that during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

The 24-year-old martyred army officer was a resident of the Jhelum district.

Captain Husnain was a brave officer and renowned for his courage and bold and daring actions during previous operations.

"During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians," the statement said.

It further said that a sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting especially the law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.