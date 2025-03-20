FIA detains journalist Farhan Malick for alleged Peca law breaches

Journalist Farhan Malick. —X@raftar

Journalist Farhan Malick has been detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over alleged violations of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), sources said on Thursday.

They also added that the mobile phones belonging to Malick, a former news director of a private TV channel, were also confiscated.

A message on X, uploaded on the handle of the YouTube channel run by Farhan Malick, claimed: "Yesterday evening, FIA officials visited the channel office without prior notice. They harassed our team, provided no explanation for their visit, and verbally summoned Mr Malick to their office for a hearing today at 1 PM."

The post further alleged: "In compliance, Mr Malick appeared at the designated office at the required time. However, after making him wait for hours without cause, the authorities arrested him at 6pm."

Condemning the arrest, the X post added: "We are deeply concerned by this blatant intimidation of independent journalism. The channel stands for truth, accountability, and the right to report freely without fear. The lack of transparency in this situation raises serious questions about press freedom and the targeting of independent voices."

The statement concluded with a demand for action: "We demand immediate clarity on Mr Malick’s arrest and call for the protection of journalists and media professionals from unjust harassment."

A more powerful Peca

Pakistan introduced and passed the amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act in January 2025.

Under the new regulations, a social media regulatory authority will be set up that will have its very own investigation agency and tribunals.

Such tribunals will be able to try and punish offenders with prison sentences of up to three years and fines of two million rupees ($7,200) for dissemination of "false or fake" information.

Journalist bodies across the country since have been protesting the law, saying the government had not consulted any of their representatives before introducing the law, and dubbed it an attempt to gag freedom of speech and intimidate newspersons and their media outlets.

Malick's is not the first arrest under the amended Peca law.

The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday registered the first case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist on the charges of spreading misinformation and negative propaganda.

The case was filed following a social media post that was allegedly based on misinformation. According to a police spokesman, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Rehan, was arrested for posting inappropriate content online.