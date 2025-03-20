Bradley Cooper’s pals think Gigi Hadid can change his mind about marriage

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the couple, who began dating since October 2023, “have gotten to know each other on a whole new level in the past few months, so it’s almost been like a trial marriage”.

The source revealed that the couple’s friends “hope it’s only a matter of time before they take the next step and get engaged”.

Although Bradley has long been “commitment-shy,” the source noted that the actor’s pals “think that if anyone’s going to change his mind about marriage, it’s Gigi”.

Brad and Gigi are more or less same as the source mentioned they “are both doting parents who are incredibly private about their home life”.

“They have the same hands-on parenting style, and they like do things with their daughters, who get along well. They’re already like a blended family,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned that the couple’s loved ones “are rooting for them to make it official”.

“Gigi’s parents see Bradley as the perfect son-in-law, especially after all the drama with Zayn Malik,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that there’s “a strong feeling among Bradley friends that his attitude toward marriage has started to soften”.

“Gigi is everything he’s looking for in a life partner, and the last thing he wants is to risk losing her,” added an insider.