JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed dies after protracted illness

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed. — Facebook/File

Former lawmaker and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed died on Wednesday, his son Munir Ahmed confirmed.

Ahmed was suffering from kidney disease for a long time, he said

His son said announcement regarding the JUI-F leader’s funeral prayer and burial will be made later.



JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expresses grief over the death of senior politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

“A chapter of beautiful memories has ended with the death of Hafiz Hussain,” he added.

He described the late leader as wise, and ideological parliamentary leader.