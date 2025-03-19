PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on four-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif boarding a Pakistan Airforce plane as he leaves for Turkiye. — X/@PakPMO/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has on Wednesday departed for a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries.

According to a press release issued by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, key federal ministers and senior officials accompanied the prime minister.

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman wherein the two leaders will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

The prime minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.

The premier's visit comes in response to the invitation by the Saudi crown prince with The News reporting that the former would avail the opportunity to spend a few days in Makkah and Madina and would also the coastal city Jeddah where he would meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

It is to be noted that the PM, back in October 2024, had visited the Kingdom to participate in the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), held under the patronage of King Salman.

The same month, Islamabad and Riyadh had inked several memorandums of understanding (MoUs), worth over $2 billion, to boost bilateral trade and investment during the Islamabad visit of a Saudi delegation, headed by Minister for Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

The agreements include a $70 million investment in the agriculture sector, the establishment of advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, the establishment of a textile industry, a white oil pipeline project, an MoU for exploring investment opportunities, a hybrid power project, development of transformer manufacturing facilities in both the countries, cyber security measures for customers and businesses, and the export of spices and vegetables from Pakistan.