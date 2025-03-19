Federal govt declares Eid ul Fitr holidays from March 31

Children pictured during Eid ul Fitr prayers at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has declared a three-day public holiday for Eid ul Fitr, set to begin on March 31.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will culminate on April 2.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees are set to convene on Sunday evening, March 30, 2025 (corresponding to Ramazan 29, 1446 AH), to sight the Shawwal moon, marking the potential end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The moonsighting committee’s meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will deliberate on moon sighting reports from across the country during the session to determine the date for Eid ul Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

The beginning of the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar — as well as the Eid holidays and the mourning month of Muharram — is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

In February, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) forecasted the visibility of the Ramadan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data.

According to astronomical models, the Shawwal moon will be visible on March 30, indicating that Eid ul Fitr will likely fall in Pakistan on March 31, 2025.

Since the unaided-eye observation of the crescent moon is a religious obligation for determining the start of the holy month, the committee will examine testimonies from across the country and formally announce the official commencement of this year's Shawwal.