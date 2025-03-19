Govt hints at 'hot pursuit' against terrorists in Afghanistan

An undated image of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

In the light of recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the government has hinted at going after terrorists present in Afghanistan to protect the country's national security concerns.

He said that in some instances, Afghan authorities were even providing shelter to TTP elements.

An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security — consisting of the top civil-military brass — resolved to deal with the terrorist groups with an "iron hand".

The committee also emphasised strategic and unified political commitment to counter the terror threat with the full might of the state.

The high-level huddle came after last week's harrowing attack by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants, who blew up train tracks and held over 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass in the Bolan district.

Pakistani authorities said that the BLA terrorists were in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan and have also reportedly sought answers from the Afghan government over the issue.

In his comments on Geo News' programme, Asif continued: "If we have to resort to hot pursuit and enter [Afghanistan] to eliminate our enemies, we will do so. This is a matter of Pakistan's national security, not friendship. A [lenient] approach will be detrimental to our security," Asif asserted.

The defence minister underscored Pakistan's right to target those who threaten the country's existence, military, and citizens. "We will pursue our enemy, regardless of where they are.

"Those opposing action against such terrorists are working against Pakistan's interests. These elements were brought here three years ago to establish a private militia to eliminate political opponents if needed," he said, hinting at the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Meanwhile, Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Musadik Malik reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism, stating that the state is at war with extremist elements.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", Malik said: "The government has decided to eliminate terrorists through targeted operations, intelligence-based actions, or direct combat. This decision has been made. We will take the war to the doorstep of those who are martyring our children."

Pakistan, as per a Global Terrorism Index 2025 report, has emerged as the second-most terrorism-affected nation in the world. Placed at the second spot from its previously fourth position — witnessed an alarming 45% increase in terrorism-related deaths with the total rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024 — one of the steepest surges globally.

The number of terror attacks more than doubled from 517 in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024, which also marked the first year that attacks exceeded the 1,000 mark since the inception of the Index. The increase in terrorist attacks, as per the report, coincides with the rise of the Afghan Taliban to power in Kabul.