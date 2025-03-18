Prince Harry's US dream at risk

Prince Harry's future in the US is uncertain as details of his US visa application are being released on the order of a US judge.

Washington Judge Carl Nichols has issued order in the ongoing debate over the Duke of Sussex's deportation, sparked by Harry's admissions of illegal drug use in his memoir 'Spare', released in January 2023.

Reacting to the latest development, Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK Greg Swenson urged Harry to voluntarily leave to avoid potential court proceedings.

In a discussion on GB News, a royal commentator rejected the idea that Harry would be deported by the trump's administration, saying: "We know that he's not going to look to deport him."

"I mean, I have to say, if the US really were to not give visas to public figures that have talked about the drug use, then half of the pop stars wouldn't be there, explained Benjamin Butterworth.

Another expert, Carole Malone reacted to the reports, saying: "They used to be very tough on it, and it would hack a lot of ordinary people off who had been refused entry."

Trump has already dismissed suggestions he may deport British King Charles III's younger son Harry. In February, he told the New York Post, 'I'll leave him alone.'

There are also ports that the investigation into Harry’s visa application, which had been officially closed in September, was reopened just weeks after Trump assumed office as the new US President.