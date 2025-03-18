Jaffar Express resumes operations from today

Pakistani soldiers secure Mach railway station following a security operation against terrorists who ambushed the train in the remote mountainous area, in Mach, Balochistan on March 11, 2025. — AFP

Following almost a weak-long hiatus in the backdrop of the terrorist attack, Jaffar Express would resume its operations from today, announced Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Railways (PR) suspended its operations from Punjab and Sindh to Balochistan following the terrorist attack on the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express near Bolan district last week.

During his interaction with journalists outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, the railways minister said drone surveillance would be launched to enhance security for train operations in Balochistan.

He added that CCTV cameras are also being installed at railway stations and other sensitive locations across the country to improve security.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), during the attack on the Jaffar Express, blew up train tracks and held over 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass in Bolan district.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, said it killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.

Addressing a press conference on March 14, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry termed India the main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan, saying the latest attack on Jaffar Express was the continuation of the same policy.

Addressing a media briefing flanked by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, the DG ISPR said: “The latest attack in Balochistan and other terrorist incidents that took place in the past…we understand that the main sponsor of these [attacks] is your eastern neighbor.”

Lt Gen Chaudhry confirmed that three FC soldiers embraced martyrdom when the terrorists attacked Frontier Corps picket before the train was ambushed.

Giving a breakdown of the casualties in the incident, the DG ISPR revealed that 26 martyred train passengers included 18 security personnel from the army and the FC, three officials from Pakistan Railways and other departments and five civilians.

The military spokesperson said that they had five operation causalities.

The DG ISPR said that the terrorists stopped the Jaffar Express via an IED blast in hilly terrain area where accessibility is difficult.

Meanwhile, a media warfare led by India media began in support of the terrorists, said the DG ISPR.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said the incident of Jaffar Express is continuity of the India policy to sponsor terrorism in Pakistan.

“The incident of Jaffar Express is continuity of the same policy, the same sponsorship from where is it was engineered and from it was being pushed..,” he remarked.

Slamming the Indian media, the DG ISPR said that fake videos were created by using artificial intelligence (AI) to spread malicious propaganda regarding Jaffar Express attack on the social media platforms.

“Indian media spread propaganda by using the fake videos to exaggerate the situation,” he said.

“India media tried to create a narrative [against Pakistan] by airing fake videos,” he said, adding that the Indian media also played terrorists’ old videos taken from the social media.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan.